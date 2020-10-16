Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Go Find… The Biggest Item We Can Carry

Is the hummingbird the only one to fly backwards?

Since we work from home on Fridays, we like to play a little game called Go Find! Today, Producer Nick told everyone to go find the biggest thing that they can carry without assistance.

  • J-Si carries Kinsey
  • Ana carries an air mattress
  • Kellie carries Draco Malfoy
  • Big Al carries an 8 foot ladder

One Vote: Register to Vote
