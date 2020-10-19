Enter The Billie Eilish Where Do We Go Virtual Concert Contest!

Contests
We’re in the world of virtual and live stream everything these days and 92.1 Radio Now wants to hook you up with one of the biggest virtual concerts of the year: BILLIE EILISH!

The multi-time Grammy Award-winner is having a virtual live stream concert on October 24 (that’s a Saturday good people) and we want you to be in attendance! How can you enter? All day today from 10AM to 10PM listen at the top of the hour for the Where Do We Go keyword and text it to 6-0-7-9-6 for your chance to win.

You can listen live HERE or download the all-new 921. Radio Now app in your app store. And catch the concert HERE on Saturday!

