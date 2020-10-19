Joe Biden knows exactly how to reach Gen Z and it’s by playing ANIMAL CROSSING!!!
If you didn’t know “Animal Crossing” is a life-simulation video game for Nintendo Switch in which players can explore islands and develop them into communities full of anthropomorphic animals.
The Biden Campaign on Friday launched new headquarters in “Animal Crossing: New Horizon,” where players can visit an island called Biden HQ and learn all about the presidential candidate.
“Biden Island,” as the promotional site built by his campaign has features trains, lots of dogs, and a red, white and blue garden outside its own “White House,” Gamespot.com reports.
There is even a suited, aviator glasses-wearing Joe Biden wandering around the place and players can even take pictures with him. When interacting with his character, Biden will even shout “No Malarkey!”
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His Own Isle On ‘Animal Crossing’ was originally published on radionowindy.com