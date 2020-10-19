Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Love Letters To Kellie: Call Off The Wedding

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

Kellie gives out her love advice, and sometimes she says stuff that you don’t want to hear! Like for one letter, she told them to call off the wedding!

Listen to all of today’s advice!

How to deal with a house divided by covid? I want to venture out but who leaves a good guy? Is it okay to leave an abusive fiancé?

Photos
