Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

A Suspiciously Close “Friendship”

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

Your boyfriend is extremely close with a female friend… but he won’t even tell her that you are together. Is there a reason to be suspicious? Do broken hearts still beat? Will therapy help the grief?

Plus, my sibling tries to ruin my relationship. Kellie offers her expert love advice on these letters and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Call Off The Wedding!

Love Letters To Kellie: Creative During COVID

Love Letters To Kellie: Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater?

love letters to kellie

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 3 days ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 7 days ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 7 days ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Savage’ & ‘Don’t Stop’…
 3 weeks ago
10.04.20
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 3 weeks ago
10.01.20
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music With Cryptic Clip…
 3 weeks ago
10.01.20
Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign…
 3 weeks ago
10.01.20
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man…
 4 weeks ago
09.25.20
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!
 4 weeks ago
09.25.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s…
 1 month ago
09.21.20
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 1 month ago
09.15.20
Photos
Close