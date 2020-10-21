A Suspiciously Close “Friendship”

Your boyfriend is extremely close with a female friend… but he won’t even tell her that you are together. Is there a reason to be suspicious? Do broken hearts still beat? Will therapy help the grief?

Plus, my sibling tries to ruin my relationship. Kellie offers her expert love advice on these letters and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

