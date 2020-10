It was a BIG day yesterday! Producer Nick was very surprised to find an ultrasound on his counter!

His wife gave a play-by-play after he blacked out… Listen to the story all the way until the end.

VIDEO

AUDIO

RELATED: Producer Trey, Nick & White Cheddar’s Quarantine Songs

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Producer Nick’s Hair Dilemma

RELATED: KKMS Daily News: Producer Nick’s Son Hates His Birthday Gift

Also On Radio Now 92.1: