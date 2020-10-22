Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Dress For Success

Dress For Success

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Today’s overachieving teacher isn’t just talking the talk, he’s dressing the part. That’s not the only wonderful way that he wants to help out the students. Just listen to what Mr. D plans to do with his prize money…

And read what he wrote below!

“This year I wanted to put together a program where we promote a positive male image for our 5/6th students. Myself along with the other male teachers have decided to dress in shirt and tie daily, bring in males from other professions to discuss their present and future goals, and to focus on starting a savings account for students to invest in their future. I would like to use the $500 dollars to purchase dress shirts and ties for students to wear on Tie Tuesday, start a savings account and attend a fine dining restaurant as a culminating activity and provide awards to each participant.”

Teachers can win $500 for a classroom project each week HERE!

mr. d

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 4 days ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 4 days ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 1 week ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Savage’ & ‘Don’t Stop’…
 3 weeks ago
10.04.20
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 3 weeks ago
10.01.20
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music With Cryptic Clip…
 3 weeks ago
10.01.20
Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign…
 3 weeks ago
10.01.20
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man…
 4 weeks ago
09.25.20
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!
 4 weeks ago
09.25.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s…
 1 month ago
09.21.20
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 1 month ago
09.15.20
Photos
Close