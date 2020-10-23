New Music
Watch Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Video [NEW MUSIC]

Ariana Grande fulfilled her promise to her fans on Friday, releasing her brand new single and video for “Positions.” The Grammy-winning singer teased fans with a 15-second clip on Instagram. She later directed them to her official website, which displayed two countdowns. One was for “Positions” and its official release date. The other is set for next Friday, October 30. Most Grande fans took that as to mean her follow-up to thank u, next was coming soon.

“i can’t wait to give u my album this month,” she told fans last Friday (October 14).

While we await more news surrounding Ariana’s upcoming album, watch the official Dave Meyers directed clip where Ari lives up to one idea of positions, running an all-female cabinet in the White House while seductively telling her boo that she wants to meet his mom on a Sunday and then make love on a Monday.

