Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Grae Drake’s Movie Review: ‘Rebecca’ & ‘Over The Moon’

Grae Drake 102320

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

The former senior editor at RottenTomatoes.com joined the show to talk about the modern adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s psychological thriller starring Lily JamesArmie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas. This is 2020 adaptation of “Rebecca”…

Plus, “Over the Moon” directed by Glen Keane was released. Don’t miss watching this animated musical adventure.

Listen, check out the trailers below and watch them on Netflix today!

AUDIO

VIDEOS

RELATED: Grae Drake’s Movie Review: ‘The Devil All The Time,’ ‘Antebellum,’ & ‘The Secrets We Keep’

RELATED: Grae Drake’s Movie Review: ‘The Package,’ ‘Bad Education’ & ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’

RELATED: Grae Drake’s Movie Review: ‘Project Power’ & ‘Boys State’

grae drake

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 4 days ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 4 days ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 1 week ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Savage’ & ‘Don’t Stop’…
 3 weeks ago
10.04.20
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 3 weeks ago
10.01.20
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music With Cryptic Clip…
 3 weeks ago
10.01.20
Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign…
 3 weeks ago
10.01.20
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man…
 4 weeks ago
09.25.20
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!
 4 weeks ago
09.25.20
The 34th Golden Disc Awards - Photocall
Watch BTS Perform “Dynamite” & More For NPR’s…
 1 month ago
09.21.20
You Can Now Rent The ‘Fresh Prince Of…
 1 month ago
09.15.20
Photos
Close