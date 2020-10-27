Exclusives
HomeExclusives

Ava Max Recalls Scary Stalker Situation, Her ‘Heaven & Hell’ Album, Her Connection With Fans & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Ava Max is here!

The singer details how weird everything has been during quarantine and the pandemic, releasing her debut album Heaven And Hell and how she had the title in mind for more than a year, how she’s managed to connect with fans via personal emails, the one time a stalker came to her parents’ house all the way from France, finding her confidence with the album, why she has a honey and coffee concoction, what she’s planning to do with the holidays and more!

“We’re in quarantine, it’s fun to do different things in quarantine,” Ava said on reaching back to fans by writing them personal emails. “Even obviously if we weren’t in quarantine but especially now it’s a great way to connect socials and online. Plus, I can’t see you personally!”

Looking back, the singer could remember one particular fan who was a little bit too obsessed.

“I had a stalker come to my parent’s house, all the way from France,” Ava revealed. “They’re in Sherman Oaks and they’re moving, they’re not gonna be there for long. But it was funny ’cause the stalker came to their house like, ‘I know she’s here!’ And I was on tour! And my mom sent me a picture and my mom was like, ‘He’s just outside the gate…’ So I found that kind of strange but, my mom said he was nice. Parents are funny but yeah, she was good in denying I wasn’t there.”

Watch the full interview up top and like + comment + subscribe to Radio Now on YouTube!

ava max

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 20 hours ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 4 days ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 1 week ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 1 week ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 2 weeks ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 2 weeks ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 3 weeks ago
10.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Savage’ & ‘Don’t Stop’…
 3 weeks ago
10.04.20
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 4 weeks ago
10.01.20
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music With Cryptic Clip…
 4 weeks ago
10.01.20
Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign…
 4 weeks ago
10.01.20
Cardi B Says ‘I Could Date Any Man…
 1 month ago
09.25.20
Gigi Hadid Gives Birth to First Baby!
 1 month ago
09.25.20
Photos
Close