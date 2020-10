Big Al accused J-Si of cheating and declared a rematch! And is J-Si too intimidated to take on another opponent?

Plus, Jessica won $570 today. Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

VIDEO

AUDIO

RELATED: Big Al Is Lonely

RELATED: J-Si Is Too Hot & Gets Emotional

Also On Radio Now 92.1: