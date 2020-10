J-Si was quick to judge someone’s skills in the ma’am room, but they quickly proved him very wrong!

Plus, Alicia left Part-Time Justin and Ana’s parody band… Do they need to find a replacement before their next performance?

RELATED: Watch Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Video [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: J-Si & Part-Time Justin’s Quarantine Song Challenge

RELATED: Kellie & Ana’s Quarantine Songs!

Also On Radio Now 92.1: