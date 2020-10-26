Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Love Letters To Kellie: Sister Brags About Having An Affair

I’ve been cheated on before, and I’m contemplating telling on my sister for having an affair. And help us with our Halloween costume!

Plus, when to keep a relationship chill… Kellie offers her advice on these letters and tells us how to leave him wanting more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

