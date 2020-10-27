Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Kristen Bell & Hello Bello’s Generous Kidds Kidds Contribution [INTERVIEW]

Kristen Bell

Source: KiddNation / Radio One Digital

Now through December 1stHello Bello, the brand started by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, will be giving back to Kidd’s Kids as a way to celebrate our 30th Anniversary!

For each “Club Box” of diapers sold in Walmart, Hello Bello will make a $1 donation to Kidd’s Kids. That’s on top of the $10,000 that Kristen Bell already committed.

So be sure to try Hello Bello’s affordable, premium diapers, because all babies deserve the best.

Don’t have a baby or know someone who does? You can support your local diaper bank to help families who need help getting necessities for their baby. Click here for the list.

And remember you can always help Kidd’s Kids here.

**Giveback only in Texas-area Walmart Stores

