Turn Up Witches Brew

Part-Time Justin is turning it up with a special bubbly and boiling witches brew and facts! Hear our discussion on crystals, sage, Salem statistics, their appearance in the bible the balance of order/chaos and MORE!
Plus, get the Witches’ Brew Cocktail recipe below.
INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz Jolly Rancher Vodka (Soak jolly ranchers in vodka until they are melted down into the vodka)
1 oz Watermelon Vodka
.5 oz lemon juice
Dash of luster dust
Shake well with ice
Serve in clear glass with one dry ice cube and top with sprite!
