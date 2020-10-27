Turn Up Witches Brew

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Part-Time Justin is turning it up with a special bubbly and boiling witches brew and facts! Hear our discussion on crystals, sage, Salem statistics, their appearance in the bible the balance of order/chaos and MORE!

Plus, get the Witches’ Brew Cocktail recipe below.

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Jolly Rancher Vodka (Soak ​jolly ranchers in vodka until they are melted down into the vodka)

1 oz Watermelon Vodka

.5 oz lemon juice

Dash of luster dust

Shake well with ice

Serve in clear glass with one dry ice cube and top with sprite!

