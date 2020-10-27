Entertainment News
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween

Prop Store Live Auction

COVID-19 has reconstructed most of our Halloween traditions. Many would think it’s best to stay home.

Why not stay at home? No, it’s not sitting in the movie theater with a bucket of popcorn or hanging out trick-or-treating trying to go for the houses that give the good candy, but let’s just call it a family night with these thriller movies.

SINISTER this 2012 thriller stars  Ethan Hawke as a true-crime writer that moves his family into the house of a slaughtered family that he is investigating for his new book. Available for rent or own on VUDU.

SINISTER 2 the evil spirit continues in the sequel, but this is the investigation continuing. Available on Netflix 

US: Jordan Peele took us on a haunting experience, keeps you on your toes. Available on HBO Max

ALONE: Just came out Directed by Johnny Martin with Tyler Posey, Summer Spiro, Donald Sutherland, Robert Ri’chard. Available on YouTube for $5.99.

Freddy, Jason & Pennywise, Oh My! 20 Scary Halloween Nail Art Inspirations

Halloween is right around the corner! While you may in the midst of trying to find the right costume (Bey at Homecoming) or the perfect spooky makeup look, you cannot forget about your nails. Need some inspiration? No worries, we got you. From ghosts, ghouls and everything that goes bump in the night, these 20 nail technicians and artists below have crafted some of the best designs in the game. So much so that even Freddy, Jason and Pennywise are shaking in their boots. Take a look:

SCREAM This 1996 Wes Craven classic gets everyone in the spooky mood. You can honestly make it a movie night on all 5 SCREAM movies, oops meant 4. SCREAM 5 has been set to be released on January 14, 2022. BONUS: 3 seasons of SCREAM are available on Netflix

GET OUT:  Jordan Peele gave us this introduction to the spooky way of thinking. Some thought it was a comedy, but it’s almost too scary and close to reality. Available on VUDU, Prime & Fandango

READY OR NOT: Puts your eye on the prize, stay alive, and always be careful before you say “I do.”Available on VUDU, Prime & Fandango

No matter what movies you decide to cozy up with the family, just enjoy yourself and create a memory. Head to Disney Plus for the kids.

Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween

