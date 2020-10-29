Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Our Halloween Costumes

Our Halloween Costumes

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

J-Si dressed as Joker… Ana, Part-Time Justin and KiddTV Cami were dressed as the “Tiger King” trio and more… BUT Amy from the ma’am room has won best Halloween costume for the 3rd year is a row!

Who else would think to dress like the shows favorite sound drop? See them all in the picture below.

Erika got the maximum amount out of the vault when she played today… Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

Photos
Close