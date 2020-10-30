Ariana Grande Releases New Album, ‘positions’ [LISTEN]

Ariana Grande lives up to her promises. The singer announced in mid-October that she would be releasing the follow-up to thank u, next and on Friday (October 30), Grande released positions. The 14-track album was teased last week with the title track being released as well as a music video. The album gets guest appearances from Doja Cat for “motive,” The Weeknd for “off the table” and Ty Dolla $ign for the fan favorite “savety net.” Stream positions in full below.

positions continues a trend for Ari fans as they’ve now received four Ariana albums in the last three years. Sweetner arrived in August 2018 followed by thank u, next in February 2019. A live album was recorded during her Sweetner world tour titled k bye for now (swt live) and arrived in December 2019. She’s also kept busy with guest appearances, showing up on Lady Gaga‘s “Rain On Me” as well as collaborating with Justin Bieber for “Stuck with U.” Each took home MTV Video Music Awards with “Rain on Me” winning for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography. “Stuck with U” won for Best Music Video from Home.

