McDonald’s Bringing Back The McRib

McDonald’s have heard the cries and calls from their pork eating constituents and have decided that they will once again be giving them what they want: the McRib.

According to Business Insider the McRib will make a return as a nationwide menu item at select Mickey D locations on December 2nd after its 8-year hiatus. The pork parts product in-between two buns have had a cult following since its debut back in the 80’s when no one questioned what meat was made of. Since then McDonald’s relished in the news of McRib retro releases with many of them going on cross-country missions just to bite into the saucey sandwich.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation, said in a statement. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

While news of the return of the McRib was supposed to be a surprise, documents detailing the release were leaked and McDonalds decided to take to Twitter and make a formal announcement of the upcoming menu item.

good morning to everyone who asked how i was doing last week and to everyone else…McRib is back 12.2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 30, 2020

Of course McDonald’s would choose 2020 to bring back its cult favorite sandwich. It’s about to be all kinds of problems this holiday season. That’s all we can say at this point.

