Go Find… The Creepiest Thing

Creepy

Since we work from home on Fridays, we like to play a little game called Go Find! Today, Producer Nick issued the challenge… Go find the creepiest thing in your home. Who brought the coolest thing to the Zoom call?

  • Ana’s box of middle school memories
  • Kellie’s dog that finds and eats rats
  • Big Al’s homemade gnat trap
  • J-Si’s punching bag with photo of himself

creepy things

