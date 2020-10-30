Since we work from home on Fridays, we like to play a little game called Go Find! Today, Producer Nick issued the challenge… Go find the creepiest thing in your home. Who brought the coolest thing to the Zoom call?
- Ana’s box of middle school memories
- Kellie’s dog that finds and eats rats
- Big Al’s homemade gnat trap
- J-Si’s punching bag with photo of himself
VIDEO
AUDIO
