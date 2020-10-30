Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Grae Drake’s Movie Review: ‘The Craft: Legacy,’ ‘Come Play’ & ‘Memories Of Murder’

Grae Drake 103020

Source: KiddNation / Radio One Digital

The former senior editor at RottenTomatoes.com joined the show to talk about Jacob Chase’s “Come Play” starring Gillian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr., Azhy Robertson and Winslow FegleyBong Joon Ho’s crime drama “Memories of Murder” smokes the competition.

Plus, “The Craft: Legacy” was released… Don’t miss watching the supernatural horror on demand now.

Listen, find out the honorable mentions and check out the trailers below!

AUDIO

VIDEOS

RELATED: Grae Drake’s Movie Review: ‘Rebecca’ &amp; ‘Over The Moon’

RELATED: Grae Drake’s Movie Review: ‘The Devil All The Time,’ ‘Antebellum,’ &amp; ‘The Secrets We Keep’

RELATED: Grae Drake’s Movie Review: ‘The Package,’ ‘Bad Education’ &amp; ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’

come play , grae drake , memories of murder , the craft: legacy

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 2 days ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 3 days ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 4 days ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 1 week ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 2 weeks ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 2 weeks ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 2 weeks ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 4 weeks ago
10.05.20
Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Savage’ & ‘Don’t Stop’…
 4 weeks ago
10.04.20
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 4 weeks ago
10.01.20
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music With Cryptic Clip…
 1 month ago
10.01.20
Usher, Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Baby Girl Sovereign…
 1 month ago
10.01.20
Photos
Close