Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away At 42

Nikki McKibbin, a finalist on the original season of American Idol, has passed away. She was 42.

According to family, McKibbin passed from a brain aneurysm on Sunday (November 1).

She was part of the inaugural cast of American Idol in 2002, covering hits from Allanah Myles‘ “Black Velvet” to songs by Stevie NicksAlanis MorissetteMelissa Etheridge and Janis Joplin. McKibbin finished in third that season, behind Justin Guarini and eventual winner Kelly Clarkson.

“Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing,” the team behind American Idol said in a statement. “She was part of our American Idol family and will be truly missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

McKibbin wasn’t the only member of her family to take part on the show. Her 15-year-old son Tristan Langley auditioned for the show in 2014 and made it to the Hollywood rounds but was later cut.

She also appeared on other reality shows such as Fear Factor and Battle of the Network Stars. She’s survived by her husband, Craig Sadler and her son Tristan.

