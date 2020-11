Big Al is a karaoke hog and he even admits that he can get pretty annoying at his restaurant! Will Big Al ever apologize to his customers?

Plus, we talk about his dating life and the Halloween costume competition at his bar. Check it out below!

VIDEO

AUDIO

