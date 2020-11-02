Joe Biden Uses Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” In New Campaign Ad

Forgive the sports analogy, but we’re in the 4th quarter with about two minutes left, so Joe Biden is pulling out all the stops. Today (Nov. 2), the Democratic Presidential candidate dropped a new campaign ad that features Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” as its musical backdrop.

“Lose Yourself” was first released in 2002 as the lead single to the 8 Mile Soundtrack to Slim Shady’s loosely autobiographical film of the same name and eventually became the Detroit rapper’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also won an Academy Award for Best Original song and a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song & Best Rap Solo Performance.

It only makes sense that Biden use the song considering Michigan is a battleground state during this year’s election. The black and white spot is titled “One Opportunity” and features blue-collar workers and frontline workers in their element and getting in formation to exercise their right to vote.

And considering the song is of such a high regard, you know Biden had to seek permission to use it, and it was granted.

Election Day is tomorrow (Nov. 3). Vote.

Watch Joe Biden’s “One Opportunity” campaign spot below.

