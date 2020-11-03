Fans are sending well wishes to Drake after finding out about his serious knee injury.

On Saturday (Oct. 31), the rapper shared two photos on Instagram Story of his visibly swollen knee securely strapped into a leg brace, sparking a fury of speculation on social media.

The first image revealed his elevated leg in dim lighting with the succinct caption, “New challenge unlocked.”

Drake via his IG story pic.twitter.com/tNUZuvTLv8 — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 31, 2020

The Toronto native deleted the image and posted a new one, this time with better lighting to show off a Louis Vuitton blanket resting under the leg accompanied by a more inspirational caption. “I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on,” he said with Netflix paused in the background. “Start writing the best bounce back story NOW.”

BREAKING: Drake will miss the remainder of the 2020 season as he undergoes knee surgery. Teammate OVO 40 says he’s in ‘good spirits’ and looks to start the 2021 season strong. Certified Lover Boy is expected to drop at the beginning of the season, as per Woj. pic.twitter.com/YwPFUhpGuj — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) October 31, 2020

According to Billboard, a spokesperson for the “Furthest Thing” rapper confirmed his knee surgery but offered no additional information about the procedure, the extent of the injury, or when it occurred.

Despite the lack of information about the state of his health, concerned fans concluded he tore his ACL and sought surgery to repair it.

On his birthday (Oct. 24), Drake announced that his long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy won’t be ready until sometime in January 2021. Hopefully, Drizzy will be fully recovered by that time.

Check out the trailer for the new album below.

Take Care: Drake Recovering From Knee Surgery was originally published on hiphopwired.com

