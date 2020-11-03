Election Day 2020 In Texas: What You Need To Know

Well, we’re finally here. After all the debates, the text messages, the celebrity endorsements both strange and on brand … Election 2020 is upon us — well, the last day of Election 2020 and the major races in Texas, as well as the presidency, are all on the line. The ballot includes Senate races between M.J. Hegar and John Cornyn, Troy Nehls and Sri Preston Kulkarni. Lizzie Fletcher is running for re-election against Wesley Hunt. The Texas House is in the balance and more.

Here you can see a sample ballot, as well as find out how long your wait may be at your local polling location.

SAMPLE BALLOT

Courtesy of the Secretary of State, you can see who’s on the ballot by county.

POLLING LOCATIONS:

View the interactive map for Harris County

See more polling locations below:

KEY RACES

JOE BIDEN v. DONALD TRUMP

Trump is the incumbent Republican President and faces the possibility of being the first President since George H.W. Bush to lose re-election. He’s facing off against Joe Biden, former Vice President of Barack Obama and Democratic nominee. If either wins, they will become the oldest president elected to office and if Biden wins, Kamala Harris would be the first African-American woman to become Vice President.

U.S SENATE

M.J. HEGAR v. JOHN CORNYN

Cornyn is the Republican incumbent, having represented Texas since 2002. Hegar has never held public office but has gained widespread support due to Cornyn’s association with Trump. She defeated Royce West in the runoff earlier this summer.

U.S. HOUSE

TROY NEHLS v. SRI PRESTON KULKARNI

Nehls, the former Fort Bend County Sheriff is the Republican nominee, facing off against Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni for the seat that was vacated by Pete Olson. The district includes a wide majority of Fort Bend County as well as parts of Harris and Brazoria County.

LIZZIE FLETCHER v. WESLEY HUNT

Fletcher, the Democratic incumbent, faces off against Republican challenger Wesley Hunt, who is a supporter of Donald Trump.

SIMO LADJEVARDIAN v. DAN CRENSHAW

Democratic challenger Sima Ladjevardian takes on Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw in the U.S. House District 2 race.

