Election 2020: Jackson-Lee, Crenshaw, Cornyn Projected to Win Re-Election

Jobs and Justice Act of 2020

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Early returns are coming in for some hotly contested 2020 races locally in Houston and in the state of Texas. While Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee soundly defeated Republican Wendell Champion, Dan Crenshaw is projected to win re-election over Democrat challenger Sima Ladjevardian.

John Cornyn, part of a heated 2020 contest with fresh face M.J. Hegar, is set to win re-election for a seat he’s had since 2002.

UPDATE 11:30 PM:

Lizzie Fletcher is projected to win re-election in U.S. House District 7 over Wesley Hunt.

Former Fort Bend County Sheriff and Republican Troy Nehls is projected to win U.S. House District 22 over Sri Kulkarni.

Republican Nathan Hecht is projected to be the TX Supreme Court Chief Justice, with Republican Jane Bland to serve on TX Supreme Court Place 6.

Audrey Young is projected to win a seat on the State Board of Education for District 8, same for Brandon Creighton in State Senate seat District 4. Carol Alvarado will win State Senate District 6, Larry Taylor wins State Senate District 11 and Borris Miles will win State Senate District 13.

Ron Reynolds won the State House District 27 and Gene Wu won re-election for State House District 137. Jarvis Johnson won his race for State House District 139.

For more winners, click here.

Here are some of the early winners in Texas on Election Day.

  • Kevin Brady, Republican – Brady is projected to win U.S. House District 8 over Democrat Elizabeth Hernandez.
  • Al Green, Democrat – Green is projected by a near 3 to 1 margin to once more be re-elected to the house over Republican Johnny Teague.
  • Randy Webster, Republican – Webster is set to win U.S. House District 14 over Adrienne Bell
  • Sylvia Garcia, Democrat – Garcia, who famously was part of the Dem impeachment team earlier this year, handily won re-election over Republican Jaimy Blanco.
  • Brian Babin, Republican – Babin took U.S. House District 36 over Democrat Rashad Lewis.

As of this post, no other local races have been called.

Election 2020: Jackson-Lee, Crenshaw, Cornyn Projected to Win Re-Election

Election 2020

