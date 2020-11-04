Ana’s Presidential Midweek Update

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Ana’s bringing all of the presidential facts to the midweek update!

DID YOU KNOW?

  • Thomas Jefferson invented the swivel chair
  • Andrew Jackson had a 1,400 pound block of cheese
  • James K. Polk oversaw the first postage stamp
  • Franklin Pierce is quoted as saying “There’s nothing left but to get drunk!”
  • Abraham Lincoln was known to have lost only one wrestling match out of approximately 300

Plus, Kate was sadly shut out of the vault when she played today… But listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

