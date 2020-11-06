Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Go Find… The Oldest Thing In The Kitchen

Oldest Things In The Kitchen

Since we work from home on Fridays, we like to play a little game called Go Find! Today, Producer Nick issued the challenge… Go find the oldest thing in your kitchen. Who brought the best thing to the Zoom call?

We are all guilty of keeping things wayyy past the expiration date…

  • Ana’s can of expired Van Camp’s Pork N Beans
  • Big Al’s McKinney Avenue Tavern brown hot sauce from 2015
  • J-Si’s wife Kinsey’s seven-year-old birthday cake
  • Kellie’s tupperware chicken
  • LATE KIDDNATION FRIDGE ENTRY: 13.5oz Simply Orange Juice from 2008

VIDEO

AUDIO

Close