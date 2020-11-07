News
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of The 2020 Presidential Election

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

After days of counting more than 143M votes by the American people, former two-term vice president, and 36 year Senate veteran, Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election and is set to be the 46th president of the United States. Once the count is verified, Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will become the first woman, first African American, and first Indian American to serve as vice president.

The news of Biden clinching over 270 electoral votes comes almost eight years to the day when President Barack Obama won re-election on November 6, 2012.

The commonwealth of Pennsylvania was called for Biden Friday morning clinching the electoral win at 273 electoral votes in a tightly contested race.

Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada are still yet to be projected but Joe Biden leads in all three states as well.

While Donald Trump has filed many lawsuits in multiple states claiming fraud, Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg is doubtful it will matter stating, “There will be all sorts of legal conspiracy theories, but the President doesn’t have many options absent real evidence.”

Story developing.

 

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of The 2020 Presidential Election  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

