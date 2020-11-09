Love Letters To Kellie: Parents Won’t Share Important Information

Parents are withholding information from their grown kids. Important stuff too, like family health and deaths. How do you approach your parents and tell them that they have to share this kind of information?

We delve into some relationship issues, including… What to do when you fall for the ex’s friend? Is there something I’m doing wrong while dating?

