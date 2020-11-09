WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say So’

Doja Cat performed a more rock like version of her song ‘Say So’ at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards.

As her performance began Doja crawled out of a TV screen in a field of daisies, her head down, messy hair draped over her face, clad in a tattered one-shoulder white dress, looking like Samara from The Ring. To be honest I really like this version! Watch the performance below.

This year’s show was hosted by Little Mix, minus Jesy Nelson who was sick. Other performers include DaBaby, David Guetta, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, and many more. Lady Gag leads in nominations this year with seven.

