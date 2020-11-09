Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say So’

Doja Cat performed a more rock like version of her song ‘Say So’ at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards.

As her performance began Doja crawled out of a TV screen in a field of daisies, her head down, messy hair draped over her face, clad in a tattered one-shoulder white dress, looking like Samara from The Ring.  To be honest I really like this version! Watch the performance below.

This year’s show was hosted by Little Mix, minus Jesy Nelson who was sick. Other performers include DaBaby, David Guetta, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, and many more. Lady Gag leads in nominations this year with seven.

WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say So’  was originally published on radionowindy.com

doja cat

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 9 hours ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 6 days ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 1 week ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 1 week ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 2 weeks ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 2 weeks ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 4 weeks ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 4 weeks ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 1 month ago
10.05.20
Photos
Close