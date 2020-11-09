Everything You Need To Know About Georgia Runoff Election On Jan 5th

Georgia will have 2 runoff elections for Senate seats on January 5th, 2021. During the election on November 3rd, neither Incumbent Republican Senator got a majority of the vote (50.0%), sparking an automatic runoff for both seats. Now, all eyes are on the Peach State to see if Joe Biden and the Democrats will control all the branches of government for next few years, or if the Republicans will keep control of the Senate. Here is everything you need to know about the Georgia runoff that will determine control of the Senate come 2021.

Georgia’s twin US Senate run-off races will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5th .

Incumbent (R) David Perdue faces challenger, (D) Jon Ossoff in one race. In the other race, (R) Kelly Loeffler and (D) Raphael Warnock are competing in a special election to see who will finish the rest of Senator Johnny Isakson’s term, which ends in 2023.

Absentee ballots can be requested up to 180 days in advance of Election Day, and must be returned to county elections office by the time polls close on election night.

Important dates to consider for these run-off races.

Nov. 18: Absentee ballots begin going out

Dec. 7: Deadline to register

Dec. 14 – 31: Early In-Person voting period

Jan. 5: Election Runoff for Federal Races

Also, don’t confuse the federal run-off date with the run-off races for local and state races. Federal law requires at least 9 weeks before a federal runoff to give oversees voters time to mail in their ballots

Dec. 1: Election Runoff for State and Local races

