Win A Chance To See ‘FREAKY’ In Theaters! [CONTEST]

Freaky Movie Poster

We’re giving you a chance to go see FREAKY in theaters!

What do you have to do? Text FREAKY to 6-0-7-9-6 and you’re entered. One lucky winner will win two Fandango Gift Cards to check out the film.

Critics are calling Freaky a “hell of a good time!” It’s THE horror movie we need right now! From the director of Happy Death DayVince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton star in Freaky! The film is Rated R and in theaters this Friday the 13th, November 13. See the trailer below!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

freaky

WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 9 hours ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 6 days ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 1 week ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 1 week ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 2 weeks ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 2 weeks ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 4 weeks ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 4 weeks ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 1 month ago
10.05.20
