News
HomeNews

Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Declined To Get A Nanny, While Gushing Over Newborn Son

"Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one."- Nicki Minaj

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Nicki Minaj has been noticeably absent from the scene since giving birth and she recently took to social media to explain why.

On Friday (Nov 6), Nicki Minaj took to Twitter and responded to fans who opened up a discussion about her, her son, and everything going on in her life since she became a mother after one fan asked why she couldn’t be “like a normal celebrity” and “hire a nanny.”

While Nicki has made it clear that she doesn’t plan on hiring a nanny for her son anytime soon, the new mom did provide clarity as to why noting that the decision to hire one is “difficult.”

“Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one,” Nick Minaj. “Difficult decision tho. Last night I tried to tweet while I was feeding him,” the rapper revealed. “He looked @ me & said “absolutely TF NOT” he wants his undivided attention chile.”

While Nicki shared that she doesn’t plan on getting a nanny, for now, she did reveal that she can’t wait until her bundle of joy is a little older, so she can see how he will react to her fame.

“Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall,” Minaj continued. “He’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mommy.”

While Minaj has made it clear that at least for a while, her social media hiatus will continue, that isn’t stopping her from getting to the bag in the booth. After she recent;y collaborated with both Sada Baby and Tekashii 69, Nicki Minaj also decided during her fan Q&A to drop a link to her latest video with NBA YoungBoy for their song “What That Speed ‘Bout” before stopping Barbz in their tracks with a post of her in the chair getting her hair done as the song played in the background.

Check out the video for “What That Speed ‘Bout” below.

 

Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Declined To Get A Nanny, While Gushing Over Newborn Son  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 1 week ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 1 week ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 1 week ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 2 weeks ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 3 weeks ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 4 weeks ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 4 weeks ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 1 month ago
10.05.20
Photos
Close