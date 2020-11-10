AMC Studio 30 On Dunvale Permanently Closes

AMC Studio 30, home to one of the largest AMC venues in the Houston area, has closed its doors. According to a spokesperson for the AMC Theater chain, the venue closed for good on Sunday (November 8).

The closing is reportedly not related to the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the movie industry and theater chains across the globe. The chain’s lease ran out and the property owner has decided to move in another direction.

AMC Studio 30, located off of Westheimer and Dunvale, first opened its doors in 1997 and quickly became a popular destination for moviegoers, holding premieres and showcasing lesser-known films due to its large screening capacity. Plenty of Houstonians have fond memories of the venue and it also has some rather infamous history, such as the site of an armored car robbery in 2013.

Now theaters such as AMC 24 on Greenway Plaza as well as Regal’s MarqE located off I-10 will no doubt pick up the slack of AMC 30 but both remain temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

