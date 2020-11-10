Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Dr. Oz’s Generous Donation

Dr. Oz

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Dr. Oz wasn’t only happy to hear that Dr. Phil was also on the show… he matched his generous donation to Kidd’s Kids! WOW! You can donate any time at KiddsKids.org.

Also, hear his thoughts on the new COVID vaccine, retirement, self-diagnosis and so much MORE!

Plus, Kim got the maximum amount out of the vault when she played today. Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play!

VIDEO

RELATED: Dr. Oz Gives Halloween Tips [INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Dr. Oz On His New Season, Coronavirus Vaccines & More! [INTERVIEW]

dr. oz

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 1 week ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 1 week ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 1 week ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 2 weeks ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 3 weeks ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 4 weeks ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 4 weeks ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 1 month ago
10.05.20
Photos
Close