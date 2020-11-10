News
HomeNews

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Limited Action Figure Is Reselling For $55K

Resellers are lovin' it.

TRAVIS SCOTT X MCDONALDS

Source: Ray’s Corrupted Mind / Ray’s Corrupted Mind

If you need more proof that Travis Scott is one of the most influential performers of our time look no further than his most recent collaboration. A fast food chain toy is now translating to a heavy bag.

As spotted on Hype Beast Cactus Jack’s co-branded effort with McDonald’s is doing numbers even past the limited-time purchasing window. According to the article the promotion is living its best life on the resale market, specifically the action figure in his likeness. But when you know the mathematics it is clear why these dolls are going for top dollar.

The Travis Scott figurines were super limited with only five in production and could only be won via a sweepstakes hosted on the McDonald’s app. These items were individually numbered, housed in acrylic casings and were accompanied with cards authenticity to further the collectible vibes. Obviously the chances of snagging one were in the millions which has driven up the price to a cool $55,000. But the “Sicko Mode” MC made good on a promise he made to one of his biggest fans over Twitter.

On September 9, Jonah Toro (@JToro_13) had tweeted “No better way to fight cancer than having a #TravisScottmeal on my birthday @trvisXX”. The post landed on Travis’ radar which prompted him to respond. “Ur my hero!!!! Anyway If I can make ur day better makes me happy !!! Imma try to get something up there to u kiddo.” he wrote. 

Yesterday Jonah tweeted out a picture with his action figure saying “Thanks for the victory trophy @trvisXX @McDonalds”. 

Photo: McDonald’s

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Limited Action Figure Is Reselling For $55K  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 1 day ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 1 week ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 1 week ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 2 weeks ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 2 weeks ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 3 weeks ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 4 weeks ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 4 weeks ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 1 month ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 1 month ago
10.05.20
Photos
Close