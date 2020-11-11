Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Love Letters To Kellie: Pushy Girlfriend Insists We Get Married

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

Sometimes you have to be like Kellie and throw yourself in front of the boy… She gives her expert advice on following letters!

We delve into some relationship issues, including… Why can’t I get my ex out of my head? Who would want to be married to THAT? What do I do with those “what if” feelings? And should I come clean?

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

love letters to kellie

