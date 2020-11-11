News
HomeNews

Christina Aguilera Joins Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

Xtina back.

Premiere Of Disney's "Mulan" - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

All signs are pointing to Jay-Z’s agency empire adding a notable name to its already impressive roster. It seems Christina Aguilera will soon be representing the Roc.

As spotted on Page Six the “Loyal Brave True” singer might be in the midst of making a power move. According to the celebrity gossip magazine Roc Nation now has her listed as a talent they represent on their website. The shift, if true, will find the New York City native with a new management team after several years of under the guidance of music executive legend Irving Azoff.

Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won six Grammy Awards including one Latin Grammy Award. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time.

In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC’s Emmy Award nominated show The Voice. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good. She has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.

While she has yet to acknowledge the new deal she did make it clear she is staying busy. On November 10 she posted a photo of herself with a caption that read “Work mode.”

View this post on Instagram

Work mode.

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Photo:

Christina Aguilera Joins Jay-Z’s Roc Nation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 2 days ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 1 week ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 1 week ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 2 weeks ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 2 weeks ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 3 weeks ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 4 weeks ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 4 weeks ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 1 month ago
10.12.20
MEXICO-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-J BALVIN
J Balvin Latest Artist To Secure Meal With…
 1 month ago
10.05.20
Photos
Close