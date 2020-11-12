Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

The Weeknd is the 2021 headliner for the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation making the announcement on Thursday hours after The Weeknd posted a cryptic Instagram post possibly alluding to the move.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

This is the second collaboration between Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation which brought Jennifer Lopez and Sharika to the halftime stage in February of this year.

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Source: Yahoo

The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime…
 5 hours ago
11.12.20
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 3 days ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 1 week ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 1 week ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 2 weeks ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 2 weeks ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 3 weeks ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 3 weeks ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 4 weeks ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 4 weeks ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 1 month ago
10.12.20
Photos
Close