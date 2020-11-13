Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Reunites For The ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion [TRAILER]

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast

Source: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

Let me tell you a story, all about how The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air cast sat down and reminisced about their time in “Bel-Air.”

On Friday (November 13), Will Smith dropped the official trailer to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion slated for HBO Max. The special is set to air on November 19 and reunites him with the rest of the Banks family, including original Aunt Viv actress Janet Hubert. Hubert has memorably feuded with Smith in the past after she was replaced on the show by Daphne Maxwell. There’s also a touching tribute to late actor James Avery, who became America’s dad as Uncle Phil.

In addition, there’s going to be a dramatic reboot of the ’90s comedy over at NBC’s streaming platform Peacock. Based on a 2019 viral trailer, Bel-Air is set in a “modern day America” and will journey deeper into the various conflicts that made the original show a classic. Here’s the synopsis:

“Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

RELATED: The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion Available For Rent On Airbnb For A Limited Time

RELATED: ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Headed To Peacock With Two Seasons

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Reunites For The ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion [TRAILER]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime…
 1 day ago
11.12.20
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 4 days ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 1 week ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 2 weeks ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 2 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 3 weeks ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 3 weeks ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 4 weeks ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 4 weeks ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 4 weeks ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 4 weeks ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 1 month ago
10.12.20
Photos
Close