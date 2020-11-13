Friday The 13th

J-Si shares a spooky story about what was caught on a security camera and Emily Shields gets emotional over the difficulties of virtual teaching.
This viral video is a good reminder that we need to be extra considerate during this time. Watch below and be kind to our teachers!
Teachers can win $500 for a classroom project each week HERE!
Plus, Larry won $620 today and this contestant came prepared with bits and jokes! Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play.
AUDIO
VIDEO
@emilyanneshields
Does crying in your room count as ✨self care✨ #thereality #virtualteaching #teachertok #crying #tryingtostaypositive
♬ Emotional Piano Instrumental In E Minor – Tom Bailey Backing Tracks
PHOTOS
From KiddNation member, Shar:
Pic 1 – skeleton decoration chillin'
Pic 2 – skeleton decoration standing up on it's own in the middle of the night…
Pic 3 – skeleton decoration disappeared???? pic.twitter.com/L88nOzP7pU
— KiddNation (@KiddNation) November 13, 2020