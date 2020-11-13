Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

J-Si shares a spooky story about what was caught on a security camera and Emily Shields gets emotional over the difficulties of virtual teaching.

This viral video is a good reminder that we need to be extra considerate during this time. Watch below and be kind to our teachers!

Teachers can win $500 for a classroom project each week HERE!

Plus, Larry won $620 today and this contestant came prepared with bits and jokes! Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play.

Friday The 13th

