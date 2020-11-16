News
HomeNews

‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will Not Featured Digitized Chadwick Boseman

The late Boseman made a stellar turn as King T'Challa, AKA The Black Panther.

Howard University holds its' commencement ceremonies with famous alum Chadwick Boseman as guest speaker in Washington, DC.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The news of Chadwick Boseman‘s passing left shockwaves throughout the film industry with many wondering how the Black Panther franchise moves on without the talents of the late actor. A producer of the upcoming Marvel sequel says that rumors of a digitized version of Boseman are unfounded and the team is still moving ahead on shooting early next year.

Deadline detailed in a report of producer Victoria Alonso’s exclusive interview with Clarín, a newspaper based in Argentina.

From Deadline:

“No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest,” Alonso said. “Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history.”

Director Ryan Coogler is back in the director’s chair for the sequel with filming to take place in early 2021 with 2022 as a release date for the film.

Chadwick Boseman was 43.

Photo: Getty

‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will Not Featured Digitized Chadwick Boseman  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime…
 4 days ago
11.12.20
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 1 week ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 2 weeks ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 2 weeks ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 3 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 3 weeks ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 3 weeks ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 4 weeks ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 4 weeks ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 1 month ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 1 month ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 1 month ago
10.12.20
Photos
Close