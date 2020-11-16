Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
KKMS Daily News: Producer Nick’s Pee-Pee Problems

KKMS Daily News 111620

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

There was a bathroom showdown at Nick’s house. Trey has an interesting way to entertain his baby, Kellie has a micro-tree and J-Si comes in clutch with a sports update!

It started off as an innocent lie but Ana came clean! Plus, Big Al’s home is def in the holiday spirit! And sometimes, guac is free.

