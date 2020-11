J-Si’s family went to a cheer competition this weekend and he shared his proud dad moment with us…

It was sooo cute to see that Cason was totally oblivious to the little Ariana Grande look-alike flirting with him!

VIDEO

AUDIO

RELATED: J-Si Was Chased?!

RELATED: J-Si Attempts Another World Record

RELATED: J-Si’s Final Destination Moment

Also On Radio Now 92.1: