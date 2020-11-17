Radio One Exclusives
Lil Wayne Facing Federal Weapons Charges, 10-Year Prison Sentence

Lil Wayne is back in trouble with the law.

According to court documents, the 38-year-old Weezy F. Baby has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, which carries a max penalty of 10 years in prison. The charge dates back to a 2019 incident in Miami when a private plane transporting Wayne from California back to his now home state was searched by federal agents. The charge was brought about by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Per the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade Police alerted federal authorities of the plane after receiving a tip that weapons, as well as weed, were on board to be potentially transported. Wayne’s plane was searched by the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as other agencies.

Wayne’s attorney, Howard Srebnick shared a statement saying, “[Lil Wayne] is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”

He added, “Although the Supreme Court has not yet decided the constitutional question, Justice Amy Coney Barrett recently wrote an appellate dissenting opinion in which she stated that “Absent evidence that he either belongs to a dangerous category or bears individual markers of risk, permanently disqualifying [a convicted felon] from possessing a gun violates the Second Amendment.”

Wayne previously served time behind bars in Rikers Island in 2009 for a 2007 arrest where a firearm was found on his tour bus.

Close