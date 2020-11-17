Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up The Thanks

Turn Up Tuesday 111720

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin turns it up with some Thanksgiving questions… Are these items apart of your feast? And what time of day is best to eat?

  • Cranberries
  • Deep-fried turkey
  • Stuffing
  • Peas
  • Sous vide turkey
  • Turducken

He introduces the memory game “I Went to Market” and MORE!

Plus, Michelle won $670 today and this contestant came prepared with bits and jokes! Listen every weekday at 7:20 & 8:20am CT for the Beat the Bank password and your chance to play.

MORE TURN UP TUESDAY

11.10 Turn Up The Truth

11.03 Turn Up Throat Comfort

10.27 Turn Up Witches Brew

turn up tuesday

