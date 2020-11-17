Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
A Teacher Providing The Necessities

Teacher Shoes

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Mrs. Finch’s students have too much to worry about, and she plans on lightening their load so they can focus on their school work!

She is planning on using the money to set up a fund to provide necessities to economically disadvantaged students who go to her school. Read what she wrote below.

“Hi, my name is Korey and I work at a very economically disadvantaged school. Recently, it came to my attention that we have many foster kids and homeless students that walk our halls. One student in particular belongs to my class, and was having a very rough go of it. I pulled him aside one day and asked him what he really needed, and he responded reluctantly that he needed shoes. I thought to myself, wow, I can provide that. So if given the opportunity, I would like to use the money to set up a fund to provide necessities to economically disadvantaged students who go to my school.”

Teachers

