Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Team Up For “Monster” [NEW MUSIC]

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber share a common trait in being teen stars who’ve grown up in the public eye. On their collaboration from Mendes’ upcoming Wonder album, the two weigh in on that fame with “Monster.”

The two Candian singers have often drawn comparisons to one another and blew up via social media (Bieber via Youtube, Mendes via Vine) and even sat down for a live stream before the song premiered for their adoring fans. Plus, we’re getting a performance of “Monster” Sunday (November 22) at the American Music Awards.

“Monser” begins with Mendes singing, “You put me on a pedestal and tell me I’m the best” before later questioning what happens if he falls. Bieber later describes breaking on to the scene and hitting stardom at “15” when the world set him up on a level of fame a teenager may not entirely be ready for. The visual takes on a literal meaning for both as they climb an actual pedestal during a thunderstorm, singing the song’s lyrics and saying, “Please don’t let me fall.”

Watch the video up top now. Mendes’ Wonder album is due out on December 4.

