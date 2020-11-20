Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Team Up For “Monster” [NEW MUSIC]

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber share a common trait in being teen stars who’ve grown up in the public eye. On their collaboration from Mendes’ upcoming Wonder album, the two weigh in on that fame with “Monster.”

The two Candian singers have often drawn comparisons to one another and blew up via social media (Bieber via Youtube, Mendes via Vine) and even sat down for a live stream before the song premiered for their adoring fans. Plus, we’re getting a performance of “Monster” Sunday (November 22) at the American Music Awards.

“Monser” begins with Mendes singing, “You put me on a pedestal and tell me I’m the best” before later questioning what happens if he falls. Bieber later describes breaking on to the scene and hitting stardom at “15” when the world set him up on a level of fame a teenager may not entirely be ready for. The visual takes on a literal meaning for both as they climb an actual pedestal during a thunderstorm, singing the song’s lyrics and saying, “Please don’t let me fall.”

Watch the video up top now. Mendes’ Wonder album is due out on December 4.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Teases New Music With Cryptic Clip [WATCH]

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With Benny Blanco [WATCH]

justin bieber , shawn mendes

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime…
 1 week ago
11.12.20
WATCH: Doja Cat’s Hard Rock Version of ‘Say…
 2 weeks ago
11.09.20
Baby Shark
‘Baby Shark’ Passes ‘Despacito’ To Become Most Watched…
 2 weeks ago
11.03.20
American Idol Season 8 Finale - Arrivals
Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Nikki McKibbin Passes Away…
 3 weeks ago
11.02.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 3 weeks ago
10.31.20
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
10.28.20
Top Scary Movies To Watch On Halloween
 3 weeks ago
10.28.20
Netflix Unveils Debut Trailer For ‘Selena: The Series’
 4 weeks ago
10.26.20
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album!
 4 weeks ago
10.24.20
Welcome To The Island: Joe Biden Has His…
 1 month ago
10.19.20
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With…
 1 month ago
10.19.20
Jennifer Aniston Got A Puppy!!!
 1 month ago
10.16.20
2020 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners + Performances [VIDEO]
 1 month ago
10.15.20
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 1 month ago
10.12.20
Photos
Close